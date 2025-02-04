Dales artist to release groundbreaking new book via major publishing house

By Graham Chalmers
Published 4th Feb 2025, 14:24 BST
A nationally-renowned artist from Pateley Bridge is to have his groundbreaking new book about environmental art and autism published by Bloomsbury.

Called In My Nature: Sustainable Art and Autism by James Owen Thomas, the book is to be released on February 27 by Herbert Press, part of Bloomsbury Publishing Plc.

Nicknamed the “litter Pickasso” by the Daily Mirror as he creates striking collages and montages from old lottery scratchcards and other used materials found while litter-picking, James’s artworks often depict calm woodland settings and animals.

James was diagnosed with autism at the age of three and later developed an interest in art that led to studies at the Bradford School of Art.

Called In My Nature: Sustainable Art and Autism by James Owen Thomas, the book by the Yorkshire artist is to be released on February 27 by Herbert Press, part of Bloomsbury Publishing Plc. (Picture contributed)

As well as producing his own artworks, he undertakes commissions, leads workshops, gives talks, and is committed to his work with charities.

James has been made an Ambassador for the Tree Council and UK Ambassador for COP26.

https://www.jamesowenthomas.com/

