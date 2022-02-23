Daily inspections on Boston Spa bridge

The bridge, across the swollen River Wharfe, was closed on Monday morning but later reopened, after authorities were alerted to a crack in the road surface of the structure.

A Leeds City Council spokesman told the Wetherby News: “Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin brought challenges across the whole city with high winds, heavy snow followed by rapid snow melt and substantial rainfall over the last few days.

“Although weather conditions are easing for our area and the Environment Agency suggests water levels have peaked, in some areas they will remain high and lower slowly throughout the day meaning some road closures will remain in place.

“Bridge engineers have continued to inspect a number of structures across the district.

“This has included Thorp Arch bridge in Boston Spa which was shut on Monday morning by the police following reports from a member of the public.

“Following inspection on Monday and Tuesday morning, the bridge remains open.

“Daily inspections will continue to take place as water levels recede.

“Thanks go to everyone involved in the continuing work to keep people safe and the city moving.