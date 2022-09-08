Art family - The Stewarts at 108 Fine Art gallery in Harrogate. From left, mum Gillian Stewart with daughters India and Scarlett.

After the influential Stewart passed away at the age of 62 in April after a long illness, his devastated widow Gill and two grown-up daughters Scarlett and India were faced with a big decision - what to do with 108 Fine Art, the widely-acclaimed gallery their father first set up with their close involvement in 1997.

On the eve of launching an exhibition of unseen artworks by Joash Woodrow, one of Britain's greatest artists of the 20th century, Scarlett, who, like her sister India, is a visual arts graduate, said they were determined to turn their tragic loss into something positive.

"My mum and India and I wanted to continue 108 Fine Art in memory of our father," said Scarlett.

Flashback to 2007 - The late Andrew Stewart, director of 108 Fine Arts in Harrogate, pictured with curator Moira Innes at the time of a previous exhibition of artwork by Joash Woodrow.

Most Popular 502 Bad Gateway 502 Bad Gateway

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He set up this gallery from the ground up to be one of the best in the North of England.

"I think he would be proud of what we have achieved already and what he have planned."

Located at 16 Cold Bath Road, a derelict townhouse which the whole family helped turn into a stunning a gallery and living space, Andrew Stewart's surviving kith and kin know the scale of their task.

"We are not trying to fill what were the biggest shoes but to bring our own passion and knowledge to the gallery.

Scarlett Stewart at 108 Fine Art Gallery in Harrogate with Joash Woodrow paintings in 2017.

"It is an uplifting moment to be doing something positive, in memory my father.”

It helps that this remarkable family has have always lived and breathed art.

"This is what we know best and what we have grown up with,” said Scarlett.

"As a family we have all been to art school, including Leeds, Edinburgh and the Royal College of Art."We have also lived in a gallery environment since 1998, first starting at West End Avenue then at Cold Bath road."Over the years we have developed a fantastic skill set required to curate exhibitions."

A two-part exhibition, the first installment of Behind The Canvas at 108 Fine Art will present a selection of works by Joash Woodrow (1927-2006) spanning his entire career from early landscapes to multimedia portraits and late drawings.

It's an appropriate choice as the artist was close to the heart of the charismatic Mr Stewart, who built a national reputation after forging close relationships with Royal Academicians such as Alan Davie and Michael Sandle.

He als0 played a key role in 2001 in uncovering more than 750 lost works by the reclusive Woodrow.

Now his widow and daughters are carrying on his work with the same mix of high standards and personal charm at a gallery which in the past has hosted everything from poetry reading on the top of the hallway to Edwyn Collins of Orange Juice playing with members of the Scottish Philharmonic Orchestra.

"Every day we are thinking of new ideas and are enjoying starting to bringing a new fresh light to the gallery,” said Scarlett.

"We all feel that dad taught us well.

"He will always be at the forefront of our minds, whatever we do."

Joash Woodrow: Behind The Canvas I, runs at 108 Fine Art, 16 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate from September 10-30.