Dad makes abseil tribute to baby son to aid Martin House

Chris, 41, who works for Harrogate firm Blow Media, is taking part in the Cow and Calf Abseil at Ilkley, organised by Martin House, on Saturday June 18.

Timothy died in 2015 aged nearly 15 weeks, during emergency surgery to remove a brain tumour. He was taken to Martin House, where Chris, wife Helen and their eldest son Edward, now 10, were able to spend time with him after his death.

In the seven years since Timothy’s death, Chris, Helen and their friends and family have raised nearly £33,000 for Boston Spa-based Martin House in his memory.

Chris said: “We have benefited greatly from Martin House and the support it has given us over the years – certainly early on with bereavement support and counselling.

“It’s a connection that never really goes away and, at the time of Timothy’s death, Martin House had been a bubble away from reality for us.

“We look back on being there with fondness – it gave us time with Timothy, to make keepsakes and for our close family to come visit him and say their goodbyes.”

Chris decided to sign up for the abseil on what would have been Timothy’s seventh birthday – April 3 – and will be cheered on by Helen, Edward and their youngest son Bertie, four.

He added: “Anniversaries are still difficult, and the time between his birthday and July, when he died, is always hard for us. It’s important for us to say Timothy’s name, to share his story and that he’s still here in our hearts.

“The abseil just spoke to me as a challenge. I’ve never done anything like this before, but it also seemed like a fun way for us to remember Timothy, and say we are still supporting Martin House in his name.”

Martin House cares for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions, providing a range of specialist services.

This includes giving families whose child has died suddenly the chance to use its cooled bedrooms, allowing them time with their child to say goodbye, along with bereavement support for the whole family.

Maddie Bentley, senior events fundraiser at Martin House, said: “We’re honoured that Chris has chosen to take part in the abseil in memory of Timothy, and we’re so grateful to him and Helen for their support, which means we’ve been able to help so many more families.

“We hope he enjoys the experience on the day.”

Chris has set up a Just Giving page where you can support him, at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tittlemouseclimb.