Dacre Banks church abseil raise over £2k for renovation works

Rev Alastair Ferneley and supporters, aged from seven to into their 80s, are on target to have raised over £2,000 towards the work at Holy Trinity in Dacre Banks.

“Jackie Kerr, chairman of Dacre parish council, was the first down and the only person who managed to go twice,” said Rev Ferneley of Dacre with Hartwith and Darley with Thornthwaite.

“Many have been sponsored or made donations. Kind volunteers ran tea, coffee and cake, which really helped as many had to wait a long time for their turn. “Thanks to Tony and Dan from How Stean Gorge who made it all happen and kept everyone safe.

“They went above and beyond to enable everyone to have a go.

“It will take a while to collect all the monies from various sources but we reckon we have raised well over £2,000 for our community development project to install a toilet and kitchenette.”

The £30,000 church community development project aims to make the building attractive for events and services such as weddings and funerals.

Renovation plans include installing a toilet in the vestry at the bottom of the tower for visitors to use and a kitchenette at the back of the church, as well as adapt the choir vestry.

Rev Ferneley said the abseil fundraiser, aided by volunteers and staff from How Stean Gorge, was held to appeal to the wider community, as well as being a fun occasion.