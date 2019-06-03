Cyclist taken to hospital after collision in Harrogate - police appeal for witnesses

Harrogate police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision which left a cyclist with head and arm injuries.

Officers are also appealing for the driver of a green car to come forward. The collision happened between 9pm and 9.30pm on May 31, at the junction with Greenfields Road.

It involved a red Vauxhall Corsa which was turning right out of the junction and the cyclist, who was riding along Hookstone Chase from the direction of Wetherby Road.

The cyclist, a 59-year-old man, was taken to Harrogate District Hospital with head and arm injuries and was admitted for observations.

Police are appealing to the occupants of a green car that was turning right into the junction ahead of the cyclist and to anyone else who witnessed the collision and has not already come forward, to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12190098203 when passing on information.