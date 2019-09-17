Cycling effort raises £650

Sherburn’s popular new community centre, the Old Girls’ School, is £650 better off thanks to an impressive charity cycle ride from London to Surrey and back by village resident Allyson Chambers.

She completed the 46 mile course in 3 hours 41 minutes, starting from the Olympic Park and, after pedalling through parts of Surrey, riding down The Mall to the finish line.

Allyson chairs the volunteer committee which runs the centre and was a leading member of the five year campaign to restore the old building for community use.

“I was thrilled to complete the ride and was really pleased with my time,” she says.

“The whole day was an amazing experience, cycling through the traffic free roads of London and seeing the famous landmarks as you went along. The crowds were so supportive along the route and ending by riding up The Mall was unforgettable.

“I would like to thank everyone who sponsored me, enabling me to raise just over £650 for The Old Girls’ School. This has been a project I have been involved with since 2013 and I’m very proud that it has become so popular.”