Cuts to locality budget 'heartbreaking' for local charities claims Harrogate councillor

Harrogate Lib Dems are claiming cuts to councillors’ locality budgets will hit struggling local charities and community groups.

The forthcoming budget from the ruling Conservatives at North Yorkshire Council includes plans to halve the £10,000 locality budget allocated to every councillor to provide targeted support in their community – despite also increasing council tax by the maximum permitted 4.99 per cent.

The official opposition Lib Dem group claims the cuts will undermine already struggling charities and community groups, with many left “heartbroken” by the proposals.

Lib Dem councillor Andrew Timothy, who represents the Stray, Woodlands & Hookstone division, said: “As one of North Yorkshire’s newest councillors, the locality budget has been the single best way I can help my community, whether it is funding crucial community projects or helping people experiencing homelessness.

The existing £10,000 locality budget allocated to every councillor normally provides targeted local support - Lib Dem Coun Dan Sladden, who represents Sowerby & Topcliffe division, supports a new defibrillator in Sowerby with first responders Chris and Debbie Wright. (Picture contributed)

“It has become my first port of call to really help where it is needed.”

Although small, the grants have traditionally provided a vital lifeline across North Yorkshire for charities and community causes including Dementia Forward, Masham Primary School, Nidderdale Community Transport, offering local councillors the chance to deliver local support.

Applications to the locality budget must be able to demonstrate a benefit to their local community and councillors say their reduction will hit the most vulnerable in our communities the hardest.

Amotherby and Ampleforth Lib Dem Coun Steve Mason said: “The locality budget delivers genuine actions into the heart of the community.

“Many of those to have benefited will be heartbroken to hear about these cruel plans because if we lose these grants so much community action will be lost."

Lib Dem councillors are to ask North Yorkshire Council to suspend the reduction in the grant funding at February’s budget-setting meeting until an independent cost-benefit report has been produced and put to the council in the autumn.

This report will assess the social, economic and environmental value to communities that result from these grants.

North Yorkshire locality budget figures

(Source: North Yorkshire Council locality budget report 2023/24)

741 projects supported

97% of budget spent: 60% to charities and voluntary groups, 25% to parish councils.