Cuts forced on Harrogate day care services due to unvaccinated staff

Richard Webb of North Yorkshire County Council said: “When we got to the November 11 deadline, we had nine people who unfortunately decided not to have the vaccine, meaning we had to redeploy them or terminate their contracts."

Since a national ruling that care home workers must be doubly vaccinated to continue in their roles was brought in by Government last month to protect vulnerable residents of care homes, fears have grown of a national exodus of up to 50,000 staff.

In the case of our county, council leaders say 11 care home staff employed by North Yorkshire County Council chose to leave their roles rather than be vaccinated.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five of the 11 worked in Harrogate, leaving a gap in services.

Richard Webb, North Yorkshire County Council's corporate director of health and adult services, said: “When we got to the November 11 deadline, we had nine people who unfortunately decided not to have the vaccine, meaning we had to redeploy them or terminate their contracts.

“Unfortunately five of those were in the Harrogate area and that has caused some issues for us.

“We’re obviously trying to replace people who have left us and that means we’ve had to temporarily downscale some day and respite services.”

Private social care settings in North Yorkshire have seen 220 people leave due their vaccine status, Mr Webb said.

A campaign to urgently recruit more care workers in the region has seen 170 applicatios, Mr Webb confirmed.