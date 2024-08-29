Customers shocked by closure of independent Harrogate cafe which was a 'dog friendly paradise'
The inspiration for launch of the family-run independent coffee and cake shop was the success of owner Emma Ashurst’s The Dogs Bakery online which offered handmade delicious and nutritious treats for dogs to enjoy.
The new business which Emma designed for people who have a love for dogs, and believe that all dogs deserve treats as well as their owners, soon became as much a meeting place as a cafe.
But, despite being one of Harrogate’s best-loved dog-friendly cafes, the twin challenges of rising costs and changing habits buy customers after the Covid pandemic, led to the decision to close.
The bad news is a sign of the economic problems now facing cafes which have always operated on tight profit margins, even in good times.
Loyal customers reacted to the news with an outpouring of tributes to the cafe and its Harrogate owner Emma.
One regular posted on Facebook: "Everyone will miss this amazing place.
"There are going to be a lot of confused dogs still dragging their owners up the steps.”
Another FB post read: "We miss you all so much.
"I'm sure everyone who became regulars misses you as we do.
"Made our days better and brighter."
In May, this year, the cafe was handed a five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.