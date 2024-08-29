Customers shocked by closure of independent Harrogate cafe which was a 'dog friendly paradise'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Regulars are in mourning after ‘To Let’ signs appeared on one of Harrogate’s favourite independent cafes and “amazing places”.

It was in May 2022 that The Dogs Bakery and Cafe first opened at 25 Regent Parade in Harrogate.

The inspiration for launch of the family-run independent coffee and cake shop was the success of owner Emma Ashurst’s The Dogs Bakery online which offered handmade delicious and nutritious treats for dogs to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new business which Emma designed for people who have a love for dogs, and believe that all dogs deserve treats as well as their owners, soon became as much a meeting place as a cafe.

'To Let' signs on the window of The Dogs Bakery and Cafe which first opened at 25 Regent Parade in Harrogate two years ago. (Picture Graham Chalmers)

But, despite being one of Harrogate’s best-loved dog-friendly cafes, the twin challenges of rising costs and changing habits buy customers after the Covid pandemic, led to the decision to close.

The bad news is a sign of the economic problems now facing cafes which have always operated on tight profit margins, even in good times.

Loyal customers reacted to the news with an outpouring of tributes to the cafe and its Harrogate owner Emma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One regular posted on Facebook: "Everyone will miss this amazing place.

"There are going to be a lot of confused dogs still dragging their owners up the steps.”

Another FB post read: "We miss you all so much.

"I'm sure everyone who became regulars misses you as we do.

"Made our days better and brighter."

In May, this year, the cafe was handed a five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.