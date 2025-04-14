Customers queued up from midnight in Harrogate at Record Store Day reveals shop owner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The owner of Harrogate’s oldest independent record shop has revealed his customers started queuing at midnight for this year’s Record Store Day.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on Saturday, April 12, P&C Music saw a long queue stretching right down Skipton Road.

The first two people to arrive – a couple – came at midnight, repeating last year’s early start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They wanted much sought-after soundtrack to Wicked, and got a copy with just 750 copies for the UK, 2000 in the world.

Record Store Day queues in Harrogate - Taking place on Saturday, April 12, P&C Music saw a long queue stretching right down Skipton Road. (Picture contributed)

Weeks of preparation were required for proprietor Peter Robinson to ensure as many titles of interest as possible were in stock on Record Store Day (RSD), plus providing vital information on the website for newcomers to the shop.

Although the majority of the people who came got what they wanted, not all of those seeking the ‘hot’ titles by Taylor Swift and Charli XCX were able to get them.

Why? They were in very limited editions and with over 270 shops taking part, each shop had very few.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although this was noted in his guidelines, it was clear that those who came for the aforementioned titles didn’t visit the website and read them.

Peter said “It’s unfair that shopkeepers get criticised for selling out of them.

“I wish that the issuing companies wouldn’t press so few, and then more people could buy them and I wouldn’t get blamed for not having enough!”

Looking on the positive side, right until the end of the day, people were coming in and going away with all the things they came for, because their tastes were more niche or esoteric.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By the time you read this, Peter’s remaining RSD stock will be available from his online shop.

Peter Robinson said: “I always do my very best for everyone who buys in person or online.

"I’m a record buyer, too, and know how exciting it is to find that special or rare disc.

"As for RSD, for the majority it’s fun and there’s always banter in the queue, with old friends meeting up and having a great time.

"I meet some lovely people.”