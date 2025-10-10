Cultural VIPs visit to Harrogate to mark launch of new show at RedHouse Gallery

It isn’t just Harrogate Theatre’s Harrogate Comedy Festival which is bringing comedy legends to town this week, an art gallery is, too.

One of the key figures in The Fast Show, Charlie Higson, is appearing at the town’s RedHouse gallery on Cheltenham Mount as part of new exhibition A Load Of Monarchs.

Running from October 14 to November 1, the talented scriptwriter, actor and author will join artist Jim Moir, aka Vic Reeves, in person at this quietly cool Harrogate gallery on Tuesday, October 14 for the new exhibition of 32 paintings and prints by Moir that feature in Higson’s new book Willie, Willie, Harry, Stee: An Epically Short History Of Our Kings & Queens.

Published by HarperCollins Publishers UK, the exhibition combines technical flair with quiet humour in a way that, perhaps, only the unique combination of Higson and Moir could conjur up.

The art of comedy - A new Harrogate exhibition features the art of Jim Moir that features in Charlie Higson’s new book Willie, Willie, Harry, Stee: An Epically Short History Of Our Kings & Queens. (Picture contributed)

“I always wanted this book to have a distinctive look,” said Charlie Higson.

"I didn’t want it to be a dry history text but who could bring it to life?

"Scratching my head one day, I realised that the perfect man for the job was my old friend, Jim Moir.”

The launch of A Load Of Monarchs exhibition follows recent hit shows at RedHouse Gallery by Pete McKee and Horace Panter of The Specials.

During almost 20 years of success, this contemporary Harrogate gallery has tempted the likes of Sir Peter Blake, Gered Mankowitz and indie band The Coral to come to town.