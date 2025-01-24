Crucial year for Harrogate’s recruitment shortages in the hospitality sector
According to figures provided by the Department for Work and Pensions, nationally, vacancies are currently at 812,000 - that’s up 16,000 (+2.0%) on pre-Covid levels for January-March 2020.
Meanwhile, the claimant count for the Harrogate local authority area for the last quarter is +7% year on year.
Michael Dales, Employer & Partnership Manager for North Yorkshire, said: “Currently there are vacancies in virtually every sector in the Harrogate area, whether that’s hospitality or health care.
"Our priority remains to build excellent partnerships with local businesses, so we can help to fill their vacancies with the right people."
Recruitment in Harrogate’s hospitality sector has worsened since Brexit, followed by the Covid pandemic.
It’s led to businesses in the town’s care sector and hospitality voicing their concerns while Harrogate's MP has also warned about the challenges the town still faces in recruiting and retaining staff in the hospitality sector.
Harrogate Jobcentre is expecting a busy 2025 with its work coaches in demand to support job seekers at the same time as offering tailored activities to assist employers in recruiting skilled reliable staff.
A spokesperson said: "Our services are designed to connect local businesses with a wide pool of jobseekers, helping to meet the recruitment needs of employees and customers, efficiently and effectively
"We have organised Sector Based Work Academies (SWAP) for Nidd Hall, and The Inn Collection.
"Participants in a SWAP undergo tailored training programs that focus on the skills required by employers in specific sectors, such as hospitality, retail, healthcare, construction, logistics and more.
"This training ensures that jobseekers are equipped with the knowledge and expertise to perform in these industries.” "We’re looking forward to a successful year. "
In a positive sign for employment in Harrogate, eight new jobs are being created at a water technology hub in the town by engineering company Synthotech, after it secured £7.3 million of funding to be used for water and multi-utility no-dig technologies.