Crucial result of consultation on £10.9m Harrogate Gateway project now ‘expected before Christmas’

Going green: A visualisation of how the intersection of James Street and Station Parade in Harrogate may look if the Gateway project goes ahead. (Picture courtesy of North Yorkshire County Council)

Launched back in July after opponents of the controversial £10.9 million Gateway project raised the threat of a possible legal challenge to the plans for more pedestrianisation and fewer car lanes, more than 2,000 replies poured in during the five-week consultation.

The proposed shake-up of town centre streets, including a part-time pedestrianisation of James Street and reducing Station Parade to one-lane traffic, was first raised four years ago as part of a wider picture of cutting carbon emissions and reducing traffic congestion.

But a growing number of residents and businesses have expressed concerns the road changes will actually lead to more traffic and deter shoppers.

The Government-funded project’s leaders at North Yorkshire County Council claim that Gateway will not only encourage more people to travel by bike or foot, but also boost business, increase property prices and attract investment.

Although Gateway received wide support in initial consultation in 2020, the result has narrowed on each fresh round of feedback as the hostility of doubters has solidified.

The most recent consultation follows a letter to the county council issued by prominent Harrogate company Hornbeam Park Developments which argued a previous consultation held last year was "unlawful" and that the council had "failed conscientiously" to take into account the feedback.

Still rejecting that claim, officers at North Yorkshire County Council are carefully evaluating the results of the latest online survey upon before the council's executive makes a decision on whether to submit a final business case.

The council had previously said the results would be published by the end of the current month.

But the Harrogate Advertiser now understands that publication is expected before Christmas.

Harrogate District Cycling Action claims Harrogate’s hopes of moving towards a less car-intensive transport system is at risk of being watered down.

