Crucial £25,000 investment by The Friends of The Mercer group set to transform historic Harrogate venue

This crucial piece of investment by the local charity will see the historic Mercer Gallery on Swan Road have new bespoke museum-quality lighting.

The previous system at the gallery had been under strain for some time and failed completely last November.

Since then, there has been no exhibition-standard lighting in the main gallery.

Let there be light - The Friends of The Mercer group's deputy chair Julie Goldsmith, chair Tom King with May Catt, senior manager who is creative and cultural hubs at North Yorkshire Council, and Karen Southworth, exhibitions curator at the Harrogate gallery. (Picture contributed)

Tom King, Chair of the Friends said: “The Friends group is delighted to be able to provide the funding for such a significant project that will enhance the gallery experience for art lovers.

“This is the latest in a long history of grant making by the Friends since we were created in 1989, with over £350,000 raised and provided as grants to support the gallery, its fabric, its ability to put on exhibitions and to carry out conservation.”

"Lighting is critical to an art gallery. It can enhance the atmosphere of the space and draw attention to the items on display.

"But, if it isn’t right, light can also cause damage to exhibits.”

The new lighting system will allow the gallery to control each luminaire – or light fitting – individually, dimming down to a level of five lux, so that the gallery can meet the specific requirements of the different mediums used in arts works.

The work has started and will be completed in the coming weeks.

May Catt, Senior Manager – Creative and Cultural Hubs at North Yorkshire Council, said: “There have been many developments in lighting technology since the old system at the gallery was commissioned.

"We are very grateful to the Mercer Friends for supporting our ambition to introduce the best ‘industry standard’ option available to us.