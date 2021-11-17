Crowds gather at Remembrance Sunday service

Pictures by Sharon Van Zelst.

Knaresborough Royal British Legion helped to host commemorations, including a field of poppies and lamppost decorations, on the run up to the service which was well attended.

Vice Chairman David Houlgate said: “The Remembrance service at the war memorial at the Castle grounds was very well attended with many people remarking that they had never seen so many people attend previously.”

He said that MP for Knaresborough and Harrogate, Andrew Jones also attended the service along with town dignitaries.

The resounding response follows a stark warning that the group may fold due to lack of members.

As reported by the Knaresborough Post last month, Mr Houlgate warned that, as the Royal British Legion marked its centenary, he thought the Knaresborough branch would not survive the next five years.

Mr Houlgate said that there had been a response to the warning but added that help was still needed.

“There has been some interest in membership, though we do still need more townsfolk to join,” he said.

“Anyone can become a member, they do not have to have been in the armed forces.”