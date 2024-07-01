Crowdfunder launched to buy famous live venue after iconic Ripley Castle Estate goes on sale

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The future of one of a North Yorkshire’s most stunning villages may have been thrown into some uncertainty after news the much-respected Ingilby family has put the estate up for a multi-million pound sale but a community group remains hopeful of securing control of the town hall.

News of the Ingilby family’s intention to put the Ripley Castle Estate estate on the market this autumn came as shock not just to villagers but in the wider Harrogate district, too.

The beautiful village is dominated by the 14th century castle, a historic landmark which has been home to the Ingilby family for the past 700 years.

No one yet knows exactly what the impact the sale will have not only on the castle but also on key parts of the picturesque village including the Boar’s Head Inn, the tea rooms and ice cream shop.

Going up for sale - The beautiful 14th century Ripley Castle, a historic landmark which has been home to the Ingilby family for the past 700 years. (Picture contributed)

It is also in demand for weddings and festivals.

A statement issued by its popular owners Sir Thomas and Lady Ingilby, said: “Most of the estate’s enterprises will continue to trade as normal and our valued clients, employees and tenants will be advised at the earliest opportunity of any changes to this plan.”

But the volunteers of Ripley Star Club committee told the Harrogate Advertiser they had “agreed to purchase the Ripley Town Hall from Ripley Castle Estate for £400,000” in order to retain the well-used venue for live music events and general community use.

Andrew Herrington, secretary of Ripley Star Club committee and a key Ripley Live gig organiser, said: "Sir Thomas Ingilby very kindly confirmed recently his commitment to sell to us.

End of a remarkable era - Sir Thomas Ingilby's family has owned Ripley Castle near Harrogate since the 14th century. (Picture contributed)

“The hall has been in constant use by the community since it was built in 1854.

"The announcement of the sale of the estate makes our purchase even more important."

Ripley Star Club is submitting grant applications but needs to raise £50,000-plus of its own to buy the building which dates to 1854.

In a bid to attract donations, it has just launched a crowdfunding appeal via https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/purchase-of-ripley-town-hall

Ripley Star Club committee told the Harrogate Advertiser they had “agreed to purchase the Ripley Town Hall from Ripley Castle Estate." (Picture contributed)

Mr Herrington, who has played a huge part over the last 21 years in bringing the world's top blues, soul and rock musicians to Ripley Town Hall, including Paul Jones, Georgie Fame, Steve Cropper, Taj Mahal, The Yardbirds, Magna Carta, The Animals and more, said the appeal was already “getting a lot of support both verbal and financial”.

Estate agents Carter Jonas, who have been charged with the sale of Ripley Castle estate, said more information details, including price, would be available after October.

Believed to have been built in the 13th century or even earlier, Sir Thomas Ingilby, who lived between 1290 and 1352, married heiress Edeline Thwenge in 1308/9 and acquired the Ripley Castle estate as part of her dowry.

The Grade 1 Listed building so much loved today was begun in 1548 by Sir William Ingilby.

In 1603 King James I stayed as a guest at Ripley Castle but two years later close relations or associates of the Ingilby family were found to have taken part in the Gunpowder Plot.

The castle is set in sumptuous grounds and contains lakes, a deer park, hothouses and a kitchen garden.