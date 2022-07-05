Cricket club given financial boost

Knaresborough Cricket Club, which plays in the York and District Cricket league, was given a financial boost by Dacre, Son & Hartley.

Senior associate Nick Alcock, who is the branch manager at the firm’s High Street office in Knaresborough, said: “It’s a thriving club with two senior teams, a Sunday development team and one of the largest junior set ups in the area for children aged 5 to 18.

“The first team has had a strong start to the season and it’s great to see our name on banners around the pitch.”

Knaresborough Cricket Club’s chairman, Andrew Ward, said: “We are a very welcoming and inclusive club and are proud of our members and our facilities, which include outdoor cricket nets and a newly refurbished clubhouse and function room.

“Established over 200 years ago in 1815, the club is part of the fabric of Knaresborough and it’s wonderful to have established businesses like Dacres supporting us consistently.”

Nick added: “Our roots in Knaresborough date back many years and we are always keen to get involved with local sports clubs and community organisations that play such a valuable part in so many local people’s lives.”