Creating the perfect Christmas with the help of Harrogate's iconic Bettys 'lavish array' of festive treats

The Christmas season in Harrogate really is about to get going as iconic Bettys launches a lavish array of festive treats for winter 2025.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bettys of Harrogate's new range of Christmas gifts and treats is based on hard work and skill by Bettys' teams over a 12-month period.

And the team is also preparing to unveil its stunning festive window display in a few weeks’ time, which always a popular favourite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The famous Harrogate family business, which also owns Yorkshire Tea, is one of the few shops in the UK that can compete with the likes of Copenhagen and Switzerland for the high quality of its festive display, turning the shop itself into a destination.

An essential part of Christmas - Bettys of Harrogate's new range of Christmas gifts and treats is based on hard work and skill by Bettys' teams over a 12-month period. (Picture contributed)

As for Bettys vast number of hand-crafted Christmas creations, they range from exquisite freshly baked delights and decadent Swiss chocolates to thoughtfully chosen gifts and indulgent hampers.

This year, shoppers can choose from Christmas Cakes, Christmas Mince Pies, Christmas Chocolates, Christmas Puddings, Christmas Novelties, Christmas Fancies, Christmas Blend Ground Coffee, Spiced Christmas Tea, Christmas Biscuits, Spiced Shortbread, Stollen and Advent Cakes.

Bettys has also unveiled its lengthy list of unique festive gifts, including Christmas Stocking Fillers, and it even offers Christmas Entertaining at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For that someone special, this year will see a Bettys Merry Christmas Gift Box at £250.00 featuring Craft Bakery Christmas specialities, fine Swiss chocolates and a lot more.

The advice is to order now, as there is a mid-November for many items to ensure your delivery slot is available.