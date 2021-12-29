Cracking gift to local families

Owners Ben and Emma Mosey put out the call to York Food Bank, Harrogate Food Bank and Rethink Food in Leeds, who were happy to accept the donation of eggs.

“We have reduced our flock size this year and have ceased producing for supermarkets,” farmer Ben Mosey explained.

“We now just produce eggs for sale in our own farm shop and for use in our amazing brunch restaurant Yolk Farm Kitchen, which is the world’s first egg restaurant on a free range egg farm.

“When our new flock start laying, they lay small eggs, which are difficult to sell, so we thought instead of wasting the eggs we could give them to charity.

“We were overwhelmed with the response of the local food banks and were so happy to help.”

The food banks could take large quantities of the eggs as they are so fresh and have a great shelf life.

Ben Mosey delivered the eggs himself, and the met the volunteers at each site.

“We’ll definitely donate again next time we have a surplus of eggs,” Emma Mosey said.

“It’s great to think the eggs have gone to happy homes.”

Every 18 months, the egg farm also rehome all their hens when they would usually go for slaughter.