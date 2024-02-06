Court report: Health and Safety Executive fines Harrogate-based firm after worker suffered 'catastrophic injuries'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On January 13, 2021, Dean Myers, an employee of HACS Construction Ltd, which is based at Nidderdale House, Station Yard, Ripley, Harrogate, was undertaking groundwork activities in a partially excavated trench at a site in Ripley, North Yorkshire.

During the works, the 56-year-old was struck on the head by the moving bucket of the excavator suffering catastrophic injuries to his face and head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the ambulance service.

The HSE’s investigation found that Harrogate-based HACS Construction Limited had failed to identify or assess the risk arising from using the existing manhole chamber as an improvised refuge. (Picture contributed)

The groundworks team had been preparing the trench for the laying of new drainage.

Mr Myers had moved to the foot of an existing manhole directly adjacent to the trench when the excavator was reported to have met resistance whilst digging.

With nothing in place to prevent his entry into the danger zone of the excavator, Mr Myers exited the manhole via a makeshift opening to investigate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the excavator driver and other workers were not in a position to see that he had entered the danger zone.

Here the excavator bucket then swung into him with fatal consequences.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has guidance on excavator industry safety.

The precautions needed include considering clearance, visibility and the bucket attachment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HSE’s investigation found that HACS Construction Limited had failed to identify or assess the risk arising from using the existing manhole chamber as an improvised refuge.

This meant the company failed to implement a system whereby workers were prevented from entering the dangerous working zone of the excavator while the machine was being operated by a driver with limited sight.

There was also inadequate supervision on site, alongside a failure to carry out monitoring visits which would have identified crucial safety failings.

At Leeds Magistrates’ Court on January 24, 2024, HACS Construction Limited of Station Yard, Ripley, North Yorkshire pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2 (1) of the Health & Safety at Work etc Act 1974. The company was fined £330,500 and ordered to pay £9,141.80 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the hearing, HSE inspector Ben Caines said: “This tragic incident could so easily have been avoided had HACS Construction Limited simply ensured that adequate control measures and safe working practices were identified and followed.

“The company should have put in place measures including the use of trained plant marshals for high-risk activities, such as the work Mr Myers was undertaking.

"Such measures are widely recognised and used across the construction industry as well as being advised within HSE and industry guidance.”