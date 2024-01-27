Couple's move to Harrogate was 'easiest ever'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tom and Cathy Holdsworth sold their former property in just three days in what they admit was the “easiest move we have ever done”.

Tom, 39, who works in IT infrastructure, moved into Redrow’s Kingsley Manor development in Harrogate at the end of October with care assistant wife Cathy, 35, and their two children, Imogen, 12, and Jack, eight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We used Redrow’s recommended solicitors too and it meant they kept in touch with the estate agents, so it saved us the hassle of chasing everybody up because they did it for us,” said Tom.

Tom, Cathy, Imogen and Jack in their new home at Kingsley Manor

Through the scheme Redrow and their estate agent partners do a lot of the work to market and sell a would-be buyers’ current property, arranging to have it appraised by the estate agent partner and agree a fair valuation and marketing plan to encourage a quick sale.

“They kept us up to date with everything, and there were no issues. It took all the stress out of selling and buying,” said Tom.

Kingsley Manor, located off Kingsley Road, is just 15 miles away from their old four-bedroom detached house in Leeds, but within walking distance of Cathy’s job at Harrogate District Hospital and closer to schools with a good Ofsted rating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We love walking and there lots of green spaces around the development as well as within it,” adds Tom. “Looking out of our living room window, all you can see is greenery and nature which is lovely.

Tom and Cathy outside their new home at Kingsley Manor

“Our garden is private too and we’re not overlooked unlike before. I think what you’re looking for in a home changes as you get older; but this is definitely a great place for the kids to grow up, and us to raise a family in.”

Tom and Cathy were swayed by the quality of the Redrow homes, as well as design features like the traditional exterior and interior advantages of deep skirting boards and high ceilings “which make the house more airy and roomy”.

The couple purchased a three bedroom detached, double-fronted Amberley, which boasts a spacious kitchen and dining area with a breakfast bar – and room for Tom to have his desk too as he works from home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a good sociable space where we can all gather to catch up on the day. It’s a great space to sit, cook and eat,” said Tom.

There’s also a utility, cloakroom and a separate lounge. Upstairs are three bedrooms, the main with an en-suite, and a family bathroom.

“It’s good because the children are on one side of the house with us on the other so it’s private, our little oasis,” said Tom.

Another advantage with the Amberley and Kingsley Manor, is that most homes – including theirs – feature air source heat pumps as standard to provide heating and hot water, as well as underfloor heating to the ground floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as taking advantage of innovative modern technology which will come to all homes once gas and oil-fired boilers are phased out, the family is already reaping the benefits of a constantly warm house and a reduction in energy bills.

“The house stays at a steady temperature wherever you are in it and even with minus temperatures outside, I think we’re paying around £6 a day for heating, hot water and cooking – plus me working from home,” said Tom.

“It’s less than we were paying before and that was a new home from a different developer; once the weather gets milder I think that will go down to only £2 a day for energy!

“You have no radiators downstairs so you don’t have to deal with those and what was really helpful, as we hadn’t had this type of heating before, was that Redrow arranged for us to have a meeting with the suppliers Valliant to explain how to use it and get optimum benefit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The garden in which they plan to plant flower beds as well as perhaps a small vegetable area is still a work in progress but, after only a couple of months in their new home, the family are ready to start the New Year feeling happy and settled.

“It feels like home,” said Tom.

“My sister and brother have moved nearby with their families and it’s lovely to have them close, I think this is where we will stay. We’re on the edge of Harrogate with all its restaurants and bars, there’s a train station nearby to get us to Leeds and we’re surrounded by lovely walks so it feels semi-rural.”

Kingsley Manor will eventually feature 88 new homes for private sale, alongside 58 affordable homes to meet strong demand in the local area. As well as green space there will be two play areas, along with cycle and footpaths linking to neighbouring developments, local facilities and into the town centre.