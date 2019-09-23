Countdown is on for weekend of celebrations in Knaresborough for UCI cycling championships

With the festivities across the district in full swing for the UCI Road World Championships, the exciting final programme of events for Knaresborough Autumnfest has been released.

Day-by-day guide to every cycling race as UCI Road World Championships arrives in Harrogate

The programme features a specially commissioned map of the town, which has been created by local artist Helen Salmons, also known as ‘The Relentless Crafter’.



The festival, which runs from Saturday, September 28 to Sunday, September 29, is a celebration of all things Knaresborough and will showcase all that the town has to offer.

It has been organised by local group Renaissance Knaresborough, which champions local causes.



One of the main aims of Autumnfest is to promote health and wellbeing and part of the weekend will be the very first Knaresborough Walking festival.



Shan Oakes from Renaissance Knaresborough said: “We are delighted that there will be 11 free walks in and around the town kindly led by local people. On saturday there will be the chance to explore the valley of the River Nidd upstream with Woodland Trust volunteer Neil.



“This most colourful time of year is perhaps the best time to experience the unspoilt beauty of the woods, often filled with the calls of flocks of tiny birds - and you might even see the flash of blue as the resident kingfishers whizz up the river.

UCI World Road Championships - brollies up but all smiles for cycling in Harrogate



“It is now understood that one of the best ways to look after yourself is to get out into nature - as well as to get more exercise.”



The event will also be championing all things local, with artists showcasing their work across the weekend.



St John the Baptist Church will turn into ‘the hub’, where various pieces of artwork will be on show on Saturday, September 28, including two Knaresborough-themed paintings by Normal Galley. This will take place between 10am and 4pm.



There will also be music in the afternoon, as teas will be served on the hub terrace.



Archery workshops will also be on offer in the church field on both Saturday and Sunday. This is provided by Focusing Events and is £5 per session.

'History will be made in Harrogate' - UCI cycling championship president opens official ceremony



At 5pm on the Saturday at St John’s hub, Mimesis will present Roots to Routes, which explores autumn journeys of mellow fruitfulness through dance and poetry inspired by their roots in south Asian dance. This event is free, but donations are welcome.