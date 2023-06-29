Councillor claims North Yorkshire Council’s bid to tackle speeding on Harrogate and Knaresborough roads ‘lacks ambition’

On Monday the council published a review into how it sets speed limits in North Yorkshire which concluded the current system is “fragmented and piecemeal”.

The document will go before the council’s Conservative executive for approval next Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It follows calls from councillors in Harrogate and Knaresborough who passed a motion in October that asked the council to introduce 20mph zones in towns and villages where a need has been identified.

Councillor Arnold Warneken who is calling for more 20mph zones in-and-around Harrogate and Knaresborough says a North Yorkshire Council review into how it tackles speeding “lacks ambition” and is “yet another delaying tactic”

But according to the councillor who proposed the motion, Green Party member for Ouseburn, Arnold Warneken, the review falls short of meeting councillors’ demands.

The review includes input from 33 councillors and recommends that a comprehensive speed management strategy is drawn up over the next six months that will seek to reduce speeding in the county’s towns and rural roads.

The council said this will generate a “rolling pipeline of safety improvement schemes for delivery".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it also recommends that a default 20mph speed limits across North Yorkshire are not supported and that the criteria for introducing 20mph speed limits remains unchanged.

For the last couple of years, 20s Plenty campaigners have been putting pressure on councillors to adopt 20mph zones in towns and villages but the review recommends this is rejected due to “the often unique nature of different locations.”

Councillor Warneken said: “How many residents, parishes, area constituency committees and councillors do we need to ask for the executive to listen to all of us concerned about road safety, health, wellbeing and air pollution?

“The report for consideration by the executive is to say the least disappointing, it lacks ambition and is yet another delaying tactic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is no real substance to the North Yorkshire Council proposals.

“We cannot keep putting of taking action to make our roads safer for everyone, we cannot keep putting of taking action to protect our environment, we cannot keep putting of taking action that will prevent life changing injuries or worse still fatalities – if not now when?”

North Yorkshire Council’s Conservative executive member for highways and transport, Councillor Keane Duncan, said: “The new council is taking an ambitious, proactive approach to setting speed limits, built on evidence and community empowerment.

“This will move away from setting limits in a piecemeal fashion, where we look at one road in one location at a single point in time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By taking a strategic view of a town or village we will ensure speed limits there are effective and be able to identify positive changes in partnership with local communities.