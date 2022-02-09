Council warns about cold callers in North Yorkshire

Householders across the area are being warned against cold callers offering to clear up damage following storms Malik and Corrie.

North Yorkshire County Council said that its trading standards officers are urging residents always to reject offers of work and goods by cold callers - roofers and other tradespeople who knock on their door uninvited.

“Unfortunately, experience tells us that rogue traders will try to take advantage in the aftermath of the weekend’s storms,” said Coun Derek Bastiman, North Yorkshire’s Executive Member for Trading Standards.

“Do not panic if someone knocks at your door and tells you a tile has blown off your roof and needs to be repaired or that tree branches are overhanging the footpath and must be cut back immediately. Close the door on the cold caller.

“Our trading standards service is committed to protecting our communities from those who seek to prey upon them to defraud them.

“Recent high-profile court cases show we have a national track-record in prosecuting cold callers who target the vulnerable and elderly and people they think will pay for shoddy work.

“To those who may consider coming into our county to offend in this way we have a strong message: you will be brought to justice.”

Trading Standards are advising people concerned about storm damage and wanting to have their properties checked, to follow tips including looking online at a government-endorsed scheme called Trustmark to find a tradesman.