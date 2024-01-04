Council chiefs to share 'lessons of devolution' with businesses at Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce

North Yorkshire Council chiefs are to update Harrogate businesses on the impact of the biggest shake-up in local government for 50 years.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Taking place on Monday, January 15 at 5.30pm, the event will see Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce welcoming Coun Carl Les, leader of North Yorkshire Council, and chief executive Richard Flinton.

The chamber says the event at Rudding Park Hotel will give the chance to members and registered guests to hear about the "positive outcomes and lessons learned from devolution” almost a year after the launch of the new North Yorkshire Council unitary authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Its creation followed a £540m devolution deal for York and North Yorkshire signed in August 2022 and the abolition of the county’s district councils last April.

Elections for a new mayor for North Yorkshire and York will take place this May.