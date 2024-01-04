News you can trust since 1836
Council chiefs to share 'lessons of devolution' with businesses at Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce

North Yorkshire Council chiefs are to update Harrogate businesses on the impact of the biggest shake-up in local government for 50 years.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 4th Jan 2024, 09:39 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 09:39 GMT
Taking place on Monday, January 15 at 5.30pm, the event will see Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce welcoming Coun Carl Les, leader of North Yorkshire Council, and chief executive Richard Flinton.

The chamber says the event at Rudding Park Hotel will give the chance to members and registered guests to hear about the "positive outcomes and lessons learned from devolution” almost a year after the launch of the new North Yorkshire Council unitary authority.

Its creation followed a £540m devolution deal for York and North Yorkshire signed in August 2022 and the abolition of the county’s district councils last April.

Elections for a new mayor for North Yorkshire and York will take place this May.

To register your place for “Almost a year on from Devolution”, visit: https://www.harrogatechamber.co.uk/events

