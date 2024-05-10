Copenhagen Marathon glory for former Harrogate student after bad luck at London Marathon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Harrogate pupil has cracked the three hour barrier while running the Copenhagen Marathon.

The success of Charlie Higgins, who used to go to St. Aidan's Church of England High School, makes up for a near-miss at last year's London Marathon.

Charlie, who still lives in Harrogate, had started in the 3.30hr to 3.45hr finishing time group in the 2023 London Marathon.

Although he completed the course Charlie in a time of 3 hours 4 minutes, an impressive result for a newcomer to the distance, he would probably have finished in under three hours if he hadn't spent time running around slower runners’ slowing him down.

Harrogate's Charlie Higgins, who used to go to St Aidan's Church of England High School, ran the Copenhagen Marathon in 2 hours 57 minutes and 29 seconds. (Picture contributed)

That may have cost the talented youngster an automatic place in the 2024 London Marathon but there was no such problem at Copenhagen.

Last Sunday saw Charlie run the Copenhagen Marathon in 2 hours 57 minutes and 29 seconds; a fantastic time in only his second marathon.

A close friend, Dan Plant, also took part and finished in 4 hours 30 minutes

