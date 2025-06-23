'Cool' Harrogate gallery makes an impression in the heart of the London’s historic art district
Located on Cold Bath Road for the best part of 20 years, RedHouse habitually applies national level standards to everything it touches in the field of contemporary art, pop art and street art.
Now it is has taken all that coolness back to the heart of the London’s historic art district with an exclusive showcase for one of Scandanavia’s rising stars.
Twilight Of A Day represented celebrated Norwegian artist Danny Larsen’s first London solo exhibition.
Showing at 8 Duke Street in the capital city, Larsen’s hypnotic canvasses in a ‘neo pointillist’ style celebrate the beauty and power of nature, simultaneously embracing the darkness whilst finding the light within.
Visitors were stunned by the typically atmospheric depictions on canvas of the artist's Nordic homeland, alongside works on paper from his recent travels to China and Uganda.
Although offering a stark contrast to the work of another Norwegian artist Edvard Munch, Larsen says he understands the heritage.
“From where I have my easels standing, I have a direct view to the building where Munch painted Infirmary at Helgelandsmoen in 1884,” said Larsen.
"It is quite something to think that the pine trees I walk under are the same that Munch walked under.
"It feels like he was here, looking at the same world that I look at every day.”