Controversial plans for entire new village near Harrogate wins approval from Planning Inspectorate

A troubled scheme to build a new village between Harrogate and York with more than 3,000 houses has cleared an important hurdle with the Planning Inspectorate.

Proposals by Wetherby-based developer Caddick Group to create the Maltkiln village development near Cattal railway station have been throw into doubt several times since

At one point in January 2023 the entire project, which has been strongly supported by North Yorkshire Council, seemed to be about to hit the buffers when a major landowner left the scheme.

Now the large-scale housing project, which would bring with it two primary schools, a community centre, healthcare facilities and a new rail link, has been boosted by a decision by the Planning Inspectorate.

After independent examination the Planning Inspectorate ruled the plans were “legally and procedurally “sound” – subject to modifications including amendments to the boundary and access.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for open to business, Coun Mark Crane, said: “This important decision allows us to continue progressing plans to provide much-needed new homes and support services in the central part of North Yorkshire.

“We need more housing across the county to meet demand and ensure people are given the option of choosing to live in the communities that they wish to.

“As the geographically largest council in England, this is a significant challenge.

“Developments like Maltkiln are hugely important in addressing our housing needs and providing sustainable communities.”

Residents have previously expressed concerns about the potential impact on traffic congestion and the lack of affordable housing.

At one point North Yorkshire Council said it was prepared to compulsory purchase land to ensure the project went ahead.

Following the Planning Inspectorate’s decision, further steps towards formally adopting the plan will now get under way, with refinements to be made based on the inspector’s modifications.

The final proposals are due to be presented to North Yorkshire councillors at the meeting of full council on November 12.

If adopted, the plan will provide the framework for the new community, with each part of the development still subject to individual planning applications.

To read the inspector’s report, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/maltkiln-dpd