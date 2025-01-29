Consultation is to be launched on new Harrogate 20mph zones as part of North Yorkshire Council traffic-calming plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harrogate’s leading pro-cycling group has intervened in the battle for the future of traffic in the town as the county council prepares to consult on the introduction of 20mph zones.

North Yorkshire Council is currently looking at several areas of Harrogate for the possibility of a series of new traffic-calming measures to support more cycling and walking.

Consultation is being readied for three areas:

Map of a possible future- North Yorkshire Council is looking at the possibility of a series of new traffic-calming measures in the Oatlands area of Harrogate to support more cycling and walking. (Picture contributed)

Cold Bath Road and adjacent streets.

Arthurs Avenue and adjacent streets.

The measures may, or may not, include the following changes:

Parking spaces, adding double yellow lines.

Amending speed limits or creating speed zones.

Creating or modifying pedestrian crossings.

Installing traffic calming (including vertical features such as road humps or speed cushions) to reduce vehicle speeds.

Recent attempts to push Harrogate in a more sustainable transport direction by the council have enjoyed a chequered history.

Members of Harrogate District Cycle Action have been critical of what they regard as a combination of backtracking and ‘failed’ schemes in the face of opposition from the pro-car lobby in the town.

With consultation on the planned traffic changes for the Oatlands area launching this week, Harrogate District Cycle Action has been quick to respond online with its comments.

In its latest newsletter, HDCA said: “We support the 20mph plan but have concerns about some of the details.

"The council is proposing to use a type of traffic-calming that's not recommended; and it is planning to leave in place painted cycle lanes that are well below minimum acceptable width.

"We would also prefer to see traffic-calming measures along the whole length of Oatlands Drive, rather than just on part.”

North Yorkshire Council said the aim of the traffic calming schemes is to improve road safety for all users including pedestrians, cyclists, vulnerable road users and motorists.

The schemes have been developed in partnership with the council’s internal consultants and have been discussed with local councillors, its internal traffic safety team and the police prior to the launch if the informal consultation.

The Oatlands 20mph plans consultation is expected to run until February 16.

For more information, visit: https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/your-council/consultations-and-engagement/current-consultations/informal-consultation-various-schemes-harrogate