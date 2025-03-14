Conservative Party reveals manifesto to beat Reform at first Harrogate Town Council elections

Harrogate's Conservative team have revealed the candidates – and the platform – they hope will see off the threat of Reform UK this May at the elections for the new Harrogate Town Council.

Harrogate voters have experienced an upheaval in local government over the last few years with the abolition of Harrogate Borough Council, the creation of North Yorkshire Council and the introduction of a new county-wide combined authority led by Labour mayor David Skaith.

There will be 19 councillors in the new Harrogate Town Council who will represent wards previously used by the defunct Harrogate Borough Council such as Saltergate, Coppice Valley and Valley Gardens.

The Conservative Party in Harrogate believes it is important that the new council delivers services that are not already provided by other existing bodies, as well as offering a new team with fresh ideas.

Conservative County Councillor Michael Harrison said: "Our manifesto is a clear plan for how the town council could enhance Harrogate.

"It must work to make our town even better, and that's the commitment we're standing for election on.

"Our approach will be partnership working, exploring devolution and promoting our local economy. In six themes, we've set out what we would deliver if elected on May 1.”

When the electorate go to the polling booths in Harrogate later this year, they will be voting for a new body which will not have the budget or powers of the now abolished Harrogate Borough Council.

In Harrogate, a precept of £362,000 has been proposed.

For a Band D property that would levy an additional tax of £12.74 per year.

In the context of normal local authority expenditure, that is a drop in the ocean.

Rebecca Reeve-Burnett, Chair of Harrogate and Knaresborough Conservative Association, said the The Conservative Party Manifesto for the Harrogate Town Council election would set out six areas the council could work on:

IMPROVING PUBLIC SPACES

Ensure we have high-quality street furniture both in Harrogate town centre and in residential areas.

SHOW PRIDE IN OUR TOWN

Work with local groups to ensure Harrogate is smart and well-presented, and our reputation for parks and gardens is enhanced.

BETTER AND GREENER TRANSPORT

Access to good public transport should be more even across our town and we want to see reduced traffic and better air quality.

A TOWN CENTRE FOR LOCAL PEOPLE

Work to bring more visitors, including local people, into Harrogate town centre with enhanced high-quality markets and events.

A STRONG LOCAL VOICE

Challenge the Labour Government’s trebling of local house-building targets and protect our Greenbelt.

PARTNERSHIPS TO ENHANCE OUR AREA

Support local businesses and form good working relationships with the other local bodies that already support them.

Last November, Reform UK's Harrogate branch outlined the priorities it said local residents wanted to see them address:

RECLAIMING HARROGATE COUNCIL ASSETS.

PRIORITISING FOOTPATH MAINTENANCE.

IMPROVING THE TOWN CENTRE.

GIVING A VOICE TO RESIDENTS.

PUSHING FOR A FAIR DEAL FOR MOTORISTS.

Jonathan Swales, branch chairman for Harrogate and Knaresborough said: “We believe that the best way to represent our community is to listen to what matters most to our residents.

"The Reform UK team will be fine tuning these points in the run-up to the town council elections, where we expect to field candidates in most, if not all, of the 19 wards being contested.”