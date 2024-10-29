Conflict, epidemics and disasters - how a Harrogate nurse's bravery inspires students

By Graham Chalmers
Published 29th Oct 2024
Updated 29th Oct 2024, 10:29 BST
A Harrogate intensive care nurse who volunteers in war and disaster zones has been praised for being an inspiration to students.

During a visit to Ripon Grammar School, Andy Dennis brought to life the work of Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders), the charity chosen by the school’s students during their annual Charity Week.

From his first overseas mission working with people displaced by conflict in Northern Uganda in 2005 Andy, who works at Harrogate District Hospital, went on to help set up primary health care clinics and run nutrition programmes in South Sudan.

His fourth mission, taking part in the Ebola response in Sierra Leone was, he says, by far the most emotionally testing.

Harrogate nurse and charity volunteer Andy Dennis with two students at Harrogate Grammar School who have been inspired by his work with Médecins Sans Frontières or Doctors Without Borders.
Harrogate nurse and charity volunteer Andy Dennis with two students at Harrogate Grammar School who have been inspired by his work with Médecins Sans Frontières or Doctors Without Borders. (Picture contributed)

Sixth form tutor Miranda Dodd described Andy’s presentation as truly inspiring: “He skilfully blended personal anecdotes with informative clips, which really brought the charity’s work to life, shifting the students’ perspective on healthcare.

“They not only learned about issues such as Ebola and how climate affects disease but were also encouraged to think about the political and ideological challenges faced by an organisation operating in conflict zones.”

Every year, students raise around £10,000 for their chosen cause with a series of fun events, including music and dance competitions, a teachers’ pantomime, sumo wrestling and obstacle courses.

The charity was chosen to benefit from this year’s RGS Charity Week following a vote by sixth form students.

Charity Week - Students at Harrogate Grammar School showing their support for the work of Médecins Sans Frontières or Doctors Without Borders.
Charity Week - Students at Harrogate Grammar School showing their support for the work of Médecins Sans Frontières or Doctors Without Borders. (Picture contributed)

Ripon Grammar School’s Head Girl Amélie Chaduc said: “As a sixth form, and ultimately as a whole school community, we are proud to be supporting a global cause that supports the innocent victims of conflict and disaster around the world, which many students feel passionately about and we aim to raise as much money as we can to assist MSF’s work.”

Head boy Oliver Kitson added: “The members of our school community are eager to educate themselves on the work that MSF in various parts of the world.

“We support MSF’s values of impartiality, independence and neutrality as they provide help for those in need, based on ethics and humanity.”

To donate to Ripon Grammar Schools’ charity efforts, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ripon-grammar-school-charity-fundraiser-in-support-of-msf?qid=29e507c927c9e43a1793cfa406c8491a

