News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
3 hours ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
4 hours ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
5 hours ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
6 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
7 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users

Concerned schools leaders out in force for meeting over Harrogate pupils’ safety on schools roads today

The push towards new road safety measures to protect pupils at schools across Harrogate has taken another step forward today.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 20th Mar 2023, 14:28 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 14:28 GMT

The latest meeting of the Harrogate Road Safety Group Meeting saw local schools attend in force – as well as campaigners, local councillors and the roads leader of N orth Yorkshire County Council.

Held at St Aidan’s Church of England High School this morning,

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leaders from Harrogate schools and education settings came together with local councillors Marsh, Mann and Schofield, road safety leads from the Emergency Services and campaigners Hazel Peacock, Dr Vicki Evans and Dr Jenny Marks from Pannal Ash Safe Street Zone campaign and Oatlands Road Safety & Active Travel campaign.

The latest meeting of the Harrogate Road Safety Group Meeting held today at St Aidan’s Church of England High School.
The latest meeting of the Harrogate Road Safety Group Meeting held today at St Aidan’s Church of England High School.
The latest meeting of the Harrogate Road Safety Group Meeting held today at St Aidan’s Church of England High School.
Most Popular

The group received an update from Coun Keane Duncan, N orth Yorkshire County Council.Executive Member for Highways and Transportation, on proposals for road safety and active travel in the Oatlands and Pannal Ash areas including the locations in and around the schools and education settings.

One of the key parts of the discussion was whether new 20mph speed limits near schools should be introduced.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

More than 4,000 children and young people arrive at schools, colleges and early years settings each day in the Oatlands and Saints areas of Harrogate alone.

The representatives from the following schools were in attendance today:

Harrogate Grammar School

Rossett School

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Western Primary

Rossett Acre Primary

Oatlands Junior School

St Aidan’s Church of England High School

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Oatlands Infant School

St John Fisher’s Catholic High School

Ashville College

Harrogate FE College

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Willow Tree Primary

Harrogate