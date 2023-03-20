Concerned schools leaders out in force for meeting over Harrogate pupils’ safety on schools roads today

The latest meeting of the Harrogate Road Safety Group Meeting saw local schools attend in force – as well as campaigners, local councillors and the roads leader of N orth Yorkshire County Council.

Held at St Aidan’s Church of England High School this morning,

Leaders from Harrogate schools and education settings came together with local councillors Marsh, Mann and Schofield, road safety leads from the Emergency Services and campaigners Hazel Peacock, Dr Vicki Evans and Dr Jenny Marks from Pannal Ash Safe Street Zone campaign and Oatlands Road Safety & Active Travel campaign.

The group received an update from Coun Keane Duncan, N orth Yorkshire County Council.Executive Member for Highways and Transportation, on proposals for road safety and active travel in the Oatlands and Pannal Ash areas including the locations in and around the schools and education settings.

One of the key parts of the discussion was whether new 20mph speed limits near schools should be introduced.

More than 4,000 children and young people arrive at schools, colleges and early years settings each day in the Oatlands and Saints areas of Harrogate alone.

The representatives from the following schools were in attendance today:

Harrogate Grammar School

Rossett School

Western Primary

Rossett Acre Primary

Oatlands Junior School

St Aidan’s Church of England High School

Oatlands Infant School

St John Fisher’s Catholic High School

Ashville College

Harrogate FE College

