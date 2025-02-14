Concerned Harrogate mum launches new baby balm to protect little swimmers

An entrepreneur Harrogate mum has launched her own protective cream for little swimmers.

For many families in Harrogate, swimming is a much-loved activity – whether it's baby swimming classes, family fun at the Hydro, or splashing around on holiday.

But many parents also find that after swimming, their child’s skin feels dry, itchy, or even red and irritated thanks to chlorine exposure.

Jessica, 28, who lives in Harrogate with her family, found herself in the same boat.

“I remember coming home from a baby swim session and noticing how dry and irritated my baby’s skin looked,” she said.

“It was frustrating because we loved swimming, and I didn’t want to stop going."

Instead of giving up, she started looking for a solution.

Jessica was determined not to let skin irritation stand in the way of enjoying swimming together, so she decided to take matters into her own hands.

The result, after months of research and testing, is RíRí’s Pre-Swim Baby Balm, which she hails as a 100% natural formula designed to create a protective barrier on the skin, preventing chlorine from stripping away moisture and causing irritation.

“Parents are becoming more aware of the potential effects of chlorine exposure on sensitive skin,” said Jessica.

“I wanted to create a product that was simple, natural, and safe for even the most delicate skin.

"I tried different creams and lotions, but nothing seemed to provide lasting protection.

"That’s when I started looking into natural skin barriers, and RíRí’s Pre-Swim Baby Balm was born.”

Since Jessica launched RíRí’s Pre-Swim Baby Balm, she has received heartwarming feedback from parents who have seen a noticeable difference in their child’s skin health.

Rachel, a mum from Knaresborough, said: “My son used to come out of the pool scratching his arms and legs, and his eczema would flare up terribly.

"We tried various creams, but nothing seemed to work until we found RíRí’s Pre-Swim Baby Balm.

"Since using it, his skin has been so much better – no more dryness, no more itching.

"It’s completely changed our swimming experience.”

More information on Jessica’s baby balm at: https://riribaby.com/