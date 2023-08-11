Concern grows over missing Harrogate teenage girls as the police issue urgent appeal

Leah, Grace and Olivia were last seen in the Trinity Centre in Leeds at 5pm yesterday, Thursday, August 10.

Leah is 13-years-old, she was last seen wearing dark grey joggers a pink top and black trainers with a pink Nike tick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grace is 16-years-old, she was last seen wearing black running shorts, a black Levis top and cream grey fabric trainers.

North Yorkshire Police is urgently appealing for information and possible sightings of three Harrogate teenagers who are missing. (Picture North Yorkshire Police)

Grace also had a black shoulder bag.

Olivia is 13-years-old, she was wearing black cargo trousers, a black hoodie with a distinctive large red sequined target on the front of it.

She is described as slim build and approximately 5ft7 with dark hair.

They have links to Pontefract, York, Selby and Boroughbridge.

Officers are very concerned for the welfare of the teenage girls and are urging anyone who sees them or knows where they are to get in touch.