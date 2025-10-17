'Concern' as new study shows North Yorkshire in top ten for recycling rejection rates in the region
Starting on March 31, 2026, households in England will be required to separate their waste according to the Simpler Recycling legislation, which mandates separate bins for food waste and for dry recyclables like paper, card, glass, metal, and plastic.
The new law requires local authorities to provide weekly food waste collections, which can be combined with garden waste.
In the run-up to next year’s rule changes, Yorkshire waste management experts at ttps://www.businesswaste.co.uk/ have looked at how cycling rejection rates in Yorkshire and the Humber compare
Bradford City Council tops the rankings as the area in Yorkshire with the highest rate of recycling rejection.
This means out of all recycling collected, more than a fifth never actually goes on to be recycled.
Residents in the Bradford council area sent 74,512 tonnes of waste for recycling, of which 15,583 tonnes were rejected.
This waste will likely either be sent to Energy-from-Waste (EfW) plants or, worst case scenario, go to landfill.
The council also sits at tenth on the overall England and Northern Ireland rankings for recycling rejection rates.
But residents in Harrogate and the rest of the county cannot afford to complacent as the data shows.
Recycling rejection rates in Yorkshire and the Humber
1 Bradford City MDC (MBC): 20.91%.
2 Kirklees MBC: 16.87%.
3 York City Council: 10.26%.
4 North Yorkshire County Council: 9.48%.
5 Leeds City Council MBC: 9.25%.
Mark Hall, Yorkshire waste management expert at https://www.businesswaste.co.uk/locations/waste-management-yorkshire/ said: “There is a certain onus on households to ensure they are recycling correctly to reduce contamination.
"But we would encourage local councils to dedicate resources to educating the public on how best they can avoid recycling rejection.
"Local councils could also consider imposing fines more frequently for those who regularly disregard recycling rules as a deterrent.
