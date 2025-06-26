Complete guide to what to look forward to at forthcoming Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate

There really is something for everyone at this year’s Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate running from July 8-11.

But beware, tickets are available in advance only and are selling fast, with limited availability now for Wednesday and Thursday.

To purchase tickets, visit https://greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/

Great Yorkshire Show 2025: What not to miss

Great Yorkshire Show 2025: What not to miss in Harrogate - The very best livestock around. (Picture contributed)

The very best livestock around

More than 8,500 animals are presented at the Great Yorkshire Show in pursuit of prized rosettes. Iconic moments of the whole Show are the Grand Cattle Parades on Thursday and Friday which sees all the breed champions proudly presented by their handlers at 2pm.

Adding extra prestige to this all-important part of the Show, five national breed shows will be taking place; including Aberdeen Angus, Longhorn and Charolais cattle and Zwartbles and Kerry Hills in the sheep section.

Celebrity Chat Shows Hear from much-loved special guests at the Ariat GYS Stage, at 11am and 3pm on each day.

Flashback to the Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate in 1954. (Picture contributed)

TV presenter Christine Talbot hosts a series of chats shows, repeated twice daily with TV presenter Helen Skelton on Tuesday, Rob and Dave Nicholson of Cannon Hall Farm (which hosts Channel 5’s Springtime on the Farm series) on Wednesday, TV presenter Matt Baker MBE on Thursday and Peter Wright of Channel 5’s The Yorkshire Vet on Friday.

Fans can meet the celebrities afterwards in a meet and greet area at the side of the stage.

Fashion Show

For the first time, the Fashion Show will also be held on the Ariat GYS Stage – expect a famous face or two to appear with the professional models.

Great Yorkshire Show 2025: What not to miss in Harrogate - The very best cheese competition. (Picture contributed)

Influencer Joe Seels will be on the catwalk every day and don’t miss radio presenter Georgey Spanswick on Tuesday’s Fashion Show.

The Fashion Show is repeated at 1pm every day.

Battle of the Butchers

This skilful competition made its debut to a warm reception at last year’s Show and is returning for 2025. Nine teams of butchers from independent retailers create a range of products from pork, beef, lamb and chicken in this contest taking place inside the Food Hall and organised by Danny Upson of Dalziel Ltd in conjunction with the Institute of Meat.

Great Yorkshire Show 2025: What not to miss in Harrogate - The Celebrity Chat Show, including Helen Skelton. (Picture contributed)

The competition will see heats on each of the first three days of the Show, with a grand finale on the final day, Friday.

Cheese Auction This annual fixture in the Show’s thriving Cheese ansd Dairy section in the Food Hall at 3pm on Thursday is a chance for visitors to bid for cheeses of their choice.

Each year, thousands of pounds are raised for charities, with proceeds from this year’s auction going to the Samaritans and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Britain’s Fittest Farmer Brand new for this year’s Show, the Britain’s Fittest Farmer competition will be held on the Young Farmers Lawn throughout Tuesday.

This is one of three national qualifying rounds of the UK-wide competition, which is organised and run by Farmers Weekly.

Top chefs Culinary excellence is demonstrated throughout the show’s packed cookery programme, featuring some of the most talented chefs in Yorkshire at both the Game Cookery Theatre and the Great Yorkshire Food Theatre.

Among them, on Thursday at 11am at the Game Cookery Theatre will be Olayemi Adelekan, the Harrogate-based MasterChef semi-finalist ,and Adam Degg, head chef and host of Fifty Two at Rudding Park and Whaheed Rojan of Round Table Dining.

World-class showjumping

The legendary Ripon Select Foods Cock O’The North Championship is a spectacle not to be missed in the Main Ring from 4pm on Thursday.

Sure to draw big crowds, the atmosphere is electric as the finest showjumpers around compete for this highly prestigious championship.

Shepherd of the Future

The Great Yorkshire Show is also a grand platform for the next generation and a fine example of this is the brand new GYS and National Sheep Association’s Northern Region Shepherd of the Future competition, held on Thursday.

This three-stage contest includes a questionnaire, stock judging and sheep handling, and is for shepherds aged 15-18.

The sheep handling section is expected to take place just after lunchtime at about 1.30pm in the sheep rings.

Live Machinery Demos

A new feature of the Show is the Machinery Demonstration Ring near Brown Gate.

Here, you can see cutting-edge machines in action, accompanied by an informative commentary to explain how they work, every day at 10am,11am, 12pm, 2pm and 3pm.

YouTube channel

A great new way to enjoy the less well-known scenes of GYS on each evening after the Show, the GYS YouTube channel will focus on the exhibitors, competitors, award winners, staff and volunteers who help make the Show possible, championing the talented individuals who make the event what it is today.