Complete guide to this weekend's Harrogate Food and Drink Fest with key details on new attractions and street food offers
Opening its doors this weekend, attendees can anticipate a weekend-long celebration featuring family activities, diverse vendor line-ups, new attractions, and a wide range of entertainment options.
Awaiting ticket holders are various free attractions and family activities.
New forms of performing arts and roaming entertainment will be scattered across the site, including Bubble Performances, stilt walkers, and comedy. Key features of the festival can be explored through the Foodie Clue Quest Scavenger Hunt, handed out alongside complementary festival programmes on entry.
Sports Day-inspired mini-games run throughout the afternoon in the form of the Foodie Olympics, including 3 different food and drink-themed competitions.
Running from 10am on Saturday, June 28 to Sunday, June 29, it’s the fifth year of Harrogate Food and Drink Festival and organisers can't wait to present the best one yet.
“It’s incredibly exciting to reach a landmark fifth anniversary event,” said Festival Director Michael Johnston.
“Months of planning have gone into creating a weekend jam-packed with entertainment and we’re confident this will be our most vibrant celebration yet.”
Live music line-up
There will be three different live stages with 14 performances from local musicians, including soloists, bands, acoustic duos, community choirs, and more
Each evening will feature a music headliner in the form of The Fab4 (Saturday), tribute to The Beatles, and Absolutely Elton (Sunday), a leading Elton John tribute, take centre stage each evening.
Food and Drink Line-up
The Street Food Arena will return with a range of Yorkshire’s leading street food vendors, such as Jimmy Mack’s Street Kitchen, Birria Bandits, The Big Banh, and Eyup Thai. Global flavours spanning Jamaica, Venezuela, Japan, Greece, Mexico, India, and more, make up two streets of independent businesses.
Up-and-coming local businesses and talented entrepreneurs gather for the weekend, with exciting examples including Anthony’s Biltong, Yoyo Laos Sauce, Northern Shakers, and SplatterWorks.
The Artisan Markets, home to a treasure trove of unique items, spotlight varying savoury goods, sweet treats, handmade crafts, homeware, clothing, jewellery, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, sauces, pies, and more.
In partnership with Vocation Brewery is a Full Ale House, complemented by independent bars serving cocktails, spirits, wine, cider, and more.
Further attractions
Additional activities include Sage Ayurvedic Wellness Sessions and Massages, Axes to Ashes Axe Throwing, a Live Comedy Improv Show, Kids Cooking Classes, a Fun Fair, a Kids Drawing Competition, and further roaming entertainment.
Charity
The festival will partner with Harrogate Mind in hope of adding to the £140,000 collectively raised for their various charities across the north. Donations from ticket sales and on-site collections will contribute towards their cause.
For more information, tickets, and updates, visit: https://harrogatefoodfestival.com/