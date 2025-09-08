Company at centre of Scotton solar farm controversy hits back saying 'safety of villagers and school is reflected in new plans'

A green energy firm has hit back after criticism of its controversial plans to create a new solar farm and lithium battery storage plant in rural fields outside Knaresborough.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BOOM Power refuted claims that the plans to generate renewable energy and store it in a battery system, providing power to around 12,000 homes, were a “speculative venture”.

Responding to an intervention by Lord Kirkhope of Harrogate, who is completely opposed to the proposals covering 88 hectares of farmland between Scotton and Brearton, the company also denied they posed any sort of threat to local villagers and schoolchildren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based in West Sussex, BOOM Power said the proposals were part of its commitment to developing renewable energy projects that contribute to a sustainable and low-carbon future.

Solar farm controversy - BOOM Power refuted claims that the plans to generate renewable energy and store it in a battery system on farmland between Scotton and Brearton were a “speculative venture”. (Picture contributed)

What BOOM Power say

Our approach to planning

Plans for Percy Beck Solar Farm located on 226 acres of land at Low Moor Lane, Knaresborough to generate up to 49.9 megawatts of low-carbon electricity for the local distribution network over a 40-year period are not designed to “avoid government scrutiny.”

The application falls under the Town and Country Planning Act (TCPA) remit and is, therefore, scrutinised at local government level.

BOOM Power said the proposals for a new solar farm and battery plant Scotton near Knaresborough were part of its commitment to developing renewable energy projects that contribute to a sustainable and low-carbon future. (Picture contributed)

North Yorkshire Council planning committee is made up of elected officials, voted in, and held to account by local voters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the appropriate route for a proposed development of this size and ensures that the proposals will be scrutinised by North Yorkshire Council under stringent government guidelines, covering matters such as need, fire safety, and landscape design.

‘Fire risks’ of new battery plants

Re the proposed battery plants near Scotton Primary School and Farnham Lakes, following a detailed review of Gridserve’s 2021 proposal, the current plans have been carefully revised to reflect the priorities of the surrounding community and address identified site constraints.

In particular, the access point and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) have both been repositioned further away from sensitive locations such as the nearby primary school, directly responding to concerns raised in the previous application regarding safety and disruption.

A secondary access point has also been introduced to ensure full compliance with National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) guidance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, a comprehensive water supply and surface water drainage strategy has been developed to prevent any potential impacts on local watercourses, including those that could arise in the unlikely event of firefighting on site.

BOOM Power has given full consideration to fire safety at the proposed site.

An Outline Battery Safety Management Plan was submitted with the planning documents, setting out identified risks and the mitigation techniques in place.

These measures ensure safety and compliance by applying established industry best practice across the design, procurement, construction, and operation of the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our application is compatible with all fire safety guidance provided by North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Land restoration

Our pledges to restore the land at the end of the 40-year lifespan of the solar farm and battery storage plant are worth the paper they are written on.

The decommissioning of the proposal will be guaranteed via planning conditions should the application gain planning permission.

Dedicated funds will be set aside to guarantee full site restoration once the project has reached the end of its life cycle.

The land will be reverted back to agricultural land at the end of its lifecycle.