'Community spirit shines at Harrogate school' as new play facilities deliver lasting legacy

A Harrogate headteacher has praised the fundraising of school parents and friends as "very special” after the opening of outdoor playground.

James Savile, the Head of Highfield Highfield Prep School which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, said: “The fundraising efforts of HLC Friends have been nothing short of remarkable and they have delivered something very special in our 25th year.

"These enhanced facilities will make a major difference to our entire community."

The brand-new facilities, which feature an outdoor playground and climbing wall, an undercover quiet zone and enhanced football/netball facilities are the direct result of fundraising efforts by HLC Friends, the parents and friends association of the Harrogate Ladies’ College family of schools.

Harrogate school boost - Chair of HLC Friends, Hannah Luck, Head of Highfield, James Savile, Principal, of Harrogate Ladies’ College, Joanna Fox and Highfield Prep School pupils. (Picture contributed)

The major fundraising event for the project was the 25th Anniversary Ball, which was recently held at the Majestic Hotel.

HLC Friends host a number of events throughout the year to raise funds for the school community.

Chair of HLC Friends, Hannah Luck, said: “HLC Friends is very proud to have been able to support this project and grateful to all of the parents and friends in our community who generously contributed towards it.

"The new playground more than just a nice climbing frame.

“Together with the “Quiet Zone”, and upgraded play equipment, it’s given our children a diverse, engaging, fun and safe space to use for those all-important outdoor breaks from the classroom."

Highfield Prep School was established in 1999, and is regarded as one of the UK’s leading independent prep schools.

Part of the Harrogate Ladies’ College family of schools, it takes girls and boys aged 4-11 years.

In June, the Harrogate Ladies’ College family of schools announced plans to begin the gradual transition to a fully co-ed school from September 2026.

The outdoor equipment will provide pupils of all ages to improve their balance and coordination, the undercover quiet area is a multi-purpose space which fosters creativity through reading, socialising and engagement.

Highfield welcomed Harrogate Town AFC mascot, Harry Gator, to the opening, as part of their community foundation’s ongoing commitment to fostering strong, safe and active communities.

For more information, visit: www.hlc.org.uk/highfield