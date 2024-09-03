Community-driven Harlow Tennis Club's 'green' project hailed a model for other local clubs in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Harrogate tennis club is setting a benchmark for other local sports clubs looking to improve their facilities while embracing a more climate friendly future.

Known for its community spirit, Harlow Tennis Club, located on Plantation Road, is more than just a sports venue; it's a thriving community hub with more than 300 members.

Aiming to provide tennis for all at an affordable price whilst offering excellent facilities with three, high quality floodlit courts and one court without lighting, the club boasts three teams in the Harrogate & District Mixed Tennis League, a Men’s team in the York Men’s Tennis League and one in the Vale of Mowbray League, as well as a Ladies team in the Dales League.

Keen to take a significant step towards sustainability, the club decided to upgrade to intelligent LED lighting to improve illumination on all its courts while reducing energy consumption.

Let there be more light - Harlow Tennis Club in Harrogate now has instant LED light on all of its four courts, no dark patches or glare. (Picture contributed)

The end result has impressed the club and its members, not only enhancing the playing experience but illustrating how to go ‘green’ in a way that ticks all the boxes.

The Treasurer of Harlow Tennis Club, John Shackleton, said the successful project, delivered with the expertise of Harrogate-based Energy Oasis, exemplified the power of local collaboration and innovation.

"We approached a number of specialist sports arena lighting contractors for quotes before talking to Energy Oasis and we are delighted with the end result,” said Mr Shackleton.

"The conversion of our old floodlights to new LED lamps has made a significant improvement to the facilities we offer our members.

"The main benefits are instant light on all four courts, no dark patches or glare, as well as flexible payment arrangements."

Harlow Tennis Club has enjoyed success on the court for men’s and women’s teams, including Harlow Men's 1st and 2nd teams both winning promotion to higher divisions.

Its transition to new energy-efficient LED floodlights saw it exploring funding opportunities including Section 106, as well as receiving financial support from the Lawn Tennis Association and Yorkshire Tennis Ltd.

For more information on Harlow Tennis Club, visit: https://harlowtennisclub.co.uk/

For more information on energy-efficient solutions, visit: https://www.energyoasis.org.uk/