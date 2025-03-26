Community comes together to give Temple Gardens in Ripon a facelift in bid to tackle anti-social behaviour

“Neglected” gardens in Ripon which had become a hotspot for anti-social behaviour have been given a makeover, thanks to a community effort from a range of organisations.

Temple Gardens, formerly a burial ground and the site of an independent chapel, became a public garden in 1986.

A partnership was formed involving North Yorkshire Council’s community safety team, North Yorkshire Police, Ripon in Bloom, the Ripon Together community group, the Ripon Business Improvement District and the National Trust to consider how the area, owned by communications company BT, might be improved.

A Community Fund grant of more than £8,850 was received from the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority’s policing, fire and crime team to help fund the project, with a further £6,200 coming from North Yorkshire Council’s commuted sums pot - funds gained from developers following the provision of new homes within the area.

Along with help from students and volunteers, the funding has enabled paths to be cleared, dangerous branches to be removed, new gates and benches installed and the addition of new barrel planters, with the aim of making the gardens safer and more inviting for everyone.

Students from Ripon Evolve college also pitched in with litter-picking, clearing leaves and removing overgrown shrubbery from the location, which is on Allhallowgate.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for corporate services, Coun Heather Phillips, whose responsibilities include community safety, said: “Temple Gardens has been sadly neglected for a number of years and as a consequence has attracted negative elements.

“By everyone coming together and putting time and effort into tidying the area, it has been possible to create somewhere that people can be proud of.

“This is a very good example of partnership working and I thank all of those who have been involved in the project.”

Coun Barbara Brodigan, North Yorkshire Council’s elected member for the Ripon Ure Bank and Spa division, said: “By creating a pleasant and welcoming area in which to walk and sit I hope that it will act as a deterrent to those who take advantage of places that become neglected and overgrown.

“I am sure the work carried out at Temple Gardens will be welcomed by residents, businesses and visitors alike and I look forward to it becoming a popular area to visit once again.”

According to statistics from North Yorkshire Police, there have been a total of 24 incidents of anti-social behaviour, drugs and alcohol use reported in Temple Gardens since 2008.

Additionally, people have spoken of ongoing problems with dog fouling, drunken behaviour and vandalism.

Jo Coles, North Yorkshire’s deputy mayor for policing, fire and crime, said: “Our region is rightly famous for our beautiful green spaces.

“The Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, David Skaith, and I want to see everyone able to better access the outdoors, so I am delighted we have been able to support this revitalisation of Temple Gardens.

“The positive response from residents and amazing efforts of volunteers are clear examples of how we can strengthen our communities, combatting anti-social behaviour and delivering spaces that are safe and welcoming for all.”

Insp Holly Nicholls, North Yorkshire Police’s Harrogate outer neighbourhood inspector, said tackling anti-social behaviour was a top priority.

“We know that the most effective way to do this is through strong partnerships and the support of our communities,” Insp Nicholls said.

“By working closely with local authorities, businesses, and residents, we can take a proactive approach to preventing crime and ensuring our shared spaces remain safe, welcoming and enjoyable for everyone - whether they live here or are visiting.”

“We rely on the community to report issues and work with us to find lasting solutions. Every piece of information helps us take action where it’s needed most. Together, we can create a safer environment and send a clear message that anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated in North Yorkshire.”