Community action saves vintage telephone box dating from Queen's Coronation in village near Wetherby

A community group formed in a village near Wetherby in the wake of the pandemic has saved a piece of local history.

The K6 (short for Kiosk 6) phone box which proudly sits outside Kirk Deighton’s Bay Horse pub, was first installed after Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation in 1953.

For decades it remained in use with the telephone number 01937 582723 – until it was decommissioned and began to fall into disrepair.

Thanks to Kirk Deighton Events, a highly active community group of volunteers in the village which lies less than two miles from Wetherby, it has now been restored to its former glory.

Restored - The telephone box outside Kirk Deighton’s Bay Horse pub was first installed after Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation in 1953. (Picture Kirk Deighton Events)

On the face of it, it might sound like a small thing but hundreds of pounds was raised to pay for the transformation as the village came together to make it happen.

And it’s also become a big talking point in Kirk Deighton.

Chair of Kirk Deighton Events, Guy Roberts said “Kirk Deighton is steeped in history and the phone box is an example of that.

"It’s now a real conversation starter and people seem genuinely interested in it.

"The whole idea is about bringing people closer together in our small village, and with this, we’ve done the trick!”

The restoration work was carried out in May and June 2024 by local community group Kirk Deighton Events who work on small projects to improve life in the village.

Using BT approved materials, the vintage phone box has been stripped back to the original metal frame, given a fresh pink undercoat, and a glossy red finish, as well as brand new glass windows.

The Community Hub, as the former BT telephone box is now known, is currently acting as a book exchange.

It also boasts a customised Kirk Deighton Community Hub sign and is a focal point after dusk when it illuminates.

The Kirk Deighton Events team produces a successful newsletter for villagers.

It has has held successful summer galas and a Jubilee party.

A time capsule has also been buried.