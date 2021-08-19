Comment wanted on Local Plan

Local Plan consultation. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

The majority of the 44 new locations have been suggested for housing development but could also be used for employment, education or leisure use.

Coun Richard Musgrave, Deputy Leader and Lead Executive Member for Place Shaping, commented: “The Local Plan is an important document that guides future development in our district.

“We are inviting members of the public to comment on these new sites that have been submitted for possible development.

“This ensures that they’re subject to the same level of scrutiny as the sites that have previously been consulted on.

“It’s important to remember that no final decisions have been made about any of these sites and that’s why it is important that residents and businesses get involved in this consultation.

“This is about engaging with residents so a wide range of views can be taken into account. We welcome the feedback that will guide which sites are taken forward for further consideration.”

The consultation runs until September 13.

The deadline for submitting new sites has passed and the Council is not seeking new sites for submission.

The council stressed that the sites have not been submitted as planning applications.

They are speculative suggestions by landowners and agents in answer to the call we made to identify new sites for potential development that could be included in the district’s Local Plan.

Further information is available here: www.selby.gov.uk/localplan.

Comments to be submitted at: https://selby-consult.objective.co.uk/kse/event/36385.