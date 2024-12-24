Coming up: Premiere of new vehicle at important event in farming calendar in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Ripon firm renowned for its state-of-the-art tractors is to set to make an impression with a new vehicle at a leading Harrogate event.

The brand-new John Deere 6M tractor range is to be unveiled for the first time at Ripon Farm Services’ popular two-day New Year Show.

The show, one of the UK’s leading agricultural machinery displays, is being held in the Yorkshire Event Centre at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate on Wednesday, January 22 and Thursday, January 23 from 10am to 4.30pm.

Reasons to be cheerful - Richard Simpson, the CEO of Ripon Farm Services, is delighted to be unveiling the new tractor: “This is the first dealer event where this new model is on show." (Picture contributed)

The state-of-the-art tractor features higher standards of comfort, performance, manoeuvrability and visibility.

Richard Simpson, the CEO of Ripon Farm Services, said: “This is the first dealer event where this new model is on show.

"The 6M tractor series now offers 17 models in total, providing even more choice for farmers looking for high-performing tractors with little handling complexity.

"There’s no doubt that the recent Budget has shocked the UK’s farming community and there are serious challenges ahead.

"But the agricultural sector is nothing if not resilient and our show will support farmers in finding solutions to these challenges.”

There will be a number of other John Deere stars at the show, including the new 300M self-propelled sprayer, the new John Deere T6 combine and the John Deere XUV 875 Gator.

But CEO of Ripon Farm Services, Richard Simpson, is stressing that as many people as possible should pre-register for the event to avoid queues in the foyer upon arrival.

He said: “We had a very good response from this initiative last year, but we'd like to improve it again this year.

"It’s quick to pre-register on the Eventbrite website which ensures a smoother entry experience on the day.”

The Ripon Technology team will take centre stage in the main machinery hall, showcasing the latest in John Deere Precision Technology for the turf and agricultural market.

Hall 2 will be showcasing Ripon’s ground care, service and parts offerings.

Entry to Ripon Farm Services’ New Year Show 2025 is free with ample parking.