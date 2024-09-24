Coming soon: Night of vintage prog rock classics in historic Harrogate village church
The fundraiser for All Saints Church in Kirkby Overblow will see Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon and Genesis’s Foxtrot in all their 1970s prog rock glory in the Grade II listed building.
The two legendary albums may hail from 1973 and 1972, respectively, but All Saints Church easily tops that with its earliest sections belong to the 14th century.
All the music on Thursday, October 24 will be played on vintage sound equipment, which has been tweaked and re-tuned to take advantage of the church’s incredible and unique acoustics.
Foxtrot is regarded as one of the most important prog albums, though its sales were dwarfed by Dark Side of the Moon.
The Genesis section may will also feature some ‘greatest hits’.
The music will be introduced by Graham Chalmers of the Harrogate Advertiser.
The Prog Rock ‘Listening Night’ event is only one of two music happenings that week at All Saints organised by the Friends of All Saints Church.
The following evening, Friday, October 25 will see the return of the more informal ‘Social Event’ where the audience members bring own favourite vinyl to be played on the huge sound system.
Both nights will also feature a bar and pie and peas by Andy of McQueen’s Soul Café.
To book tickets, visit: https://kirkby-overblow-events.lemonbooking.com/events/4/details
If you have a question about this event, please contact Robert Henderson at: [email protected]
