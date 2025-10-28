Comedy giants who were mobbed at RedHouse Gallery in Harrogate in national spotlight

Fans of a recent exhibition in Harrogate may have spotted its two stars on a hit BBC TV chat show.

Having mingled and chatted at the launch of What A Load Of Monarchs at RedHouse Gallery in Harrogate, artist Jim Moir, aka Vic Reeves, and writer Charlie Higson continued their promotion of the exhibition of the book in the national media.

The pair sat down on the iconic green couch on the One Show to share further details on their latest collaboration - the new book release Willie, Willie, Harry, Stee: An Epically Short History of Our Kings & Queens, authored by Higson and illustrated by Moir.

As the packed crowd at RedHouse had already discovered for themselves, the two legendary entertainers through a combination of comedy and characterisation, create a new history of the Royal Family, labelled the “the world’s most dysfunctional family”.

Artist Jim Moir, aka Vic Reeves, and writer Charlie Higson at What A Load Of Monarchs at RedHouse Gallery in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

The new book, called Willie, Willie, Harry, Stee: An Epically Short History of Our Kings & Queens, is complemented by the exhibition - Jim Moir: What A Load Of Monarchs - that features all 32 original watercolour portraits and accompanying limited edition prints.

What A Load Of Monarchs runs at RedHouse Gallery at 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate until Saturday, November 1.