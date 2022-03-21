Collingham artist sells Blue and Yellow painting to aid Ukraine refugees

Sarah Nicholls is selling giclée prints of her Blue and Yellow painting with all of the profits going to the Disasters Emergency Committee.

“I have been selling this special print on my website since March 10 and so far the response has been brilliant. I have now raised £1,014.

“The original painting was actually painted as a commission, but the owners were only too happy to help when I asked them if I can sell prints of this to raise money, the colours are a brilliant fit with the Ukrainian flag.

“The original of this painting was actually painted on a large sheet of acrylic and is painted on both sides.

“This is a technique I use for quite a few of my paintings and quite often I paint on sheets of glass.

“My paintings are typically of trees, most of which are inspired by the landscape around Collingham.”

Sarah, who has been painting for many years and works on commissions and sell prints/cards on my website, added: “Like so many, I’m finding it heartbreaking seeing what is being done to the people in The Ukraine.

“It’s hard to imagine what they must be going through and so I’d like to do my bit and raise some money for the DEC.”

Sarah will also be taking part in the Artists Around Wetherby Open Studio for her fourth time, opening her home studio up to the public on June 18/19 and 25/26.