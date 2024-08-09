Co-founder of famous North Yorkshire business praises young staff member as 'future leader'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The co-owner of one of North Yorkshire's most successful independent family businesses says 27-year-old Mica is “a future leader in our business” after she won a prestigious national award.

Talented Mica began working for her family’s sausage and burgers business HECK! in Bedale when she was only 22, in order to fund herself in her acting career.

Now, five years later, she has received the Young Processor of the Year award at the National Egg & Poultry Awards.

HECK! co-founder Jamie Keeble praised Mica as a “real inspiration to the whole team".

Talented Mica Keeble of HECK! in Bedale with awards host Simon Evans, left, and Richard Griffiths, Chief Executive of the British Poultry Council, right. (Picture contributed)

"She’s an example of how you can really make a great career in the food industry, and we see her as a future leader in our business.”

Mica has moved up the company, starting out on the packing line, then moving to a line manager, which then led to her promotion to a senior role.

Married to HECK! co-founder Roddy Keeble, Mica oversees HECK’s weekly management production meetings and works alongside a 70-strong production team to manage distribution and quality control.

Although previously set for a completely different career path in acting roles in films and TV shows such as Casualty and Emmerdale, Mica has embraced the change of direction.

Mica said: "HECK! has been brilliant to work with right from the beginning.

"The team are so supportive and really help young families with flexible working and benefits that go over and above.”

HECK! has recently launched its very first internship programme, where two successful candidates will have the opportunity to work across the whole business.

HECK! team would love to hear from people of all ages, especially those who are looking for something more hands-on.

Co-founder Jamie Keeble said: “Food and farming will always be at the heart of our business.

"We’re the only company in the premium sausage and burger sector that has a factory that makes its own food.

“Our HQ and factory is based on the family farm, where my brother and grandfather farm.

"We truly are field to fork.”

If you’d like to apply for the HECK! Food and Farming Internship, visit: https://www.heckfood.co.uk/