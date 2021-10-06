Club’s target for new sport

The club, which started out as Mallorie Park Lawn Tennis Club in the 1940s, has set out to build two Padel courts on derelict land at its current site, near Ripon Golf Club.

Hon Secretary Carol Tetlow explained the ambition: “Like so many other organisations, the Centre has suffered significantly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There have been significant financial losses as so much play has been lost and membership now has dropped by 150 below 580 (150 of these are juniors).

“So, the Centre is looking for a way, not just to recoup its losses but also take the opportunity to move forward and provide an innovative facility for members, but which will also be available to everyone in and around Ripon.”

She explained that Padel tennis is a growing racquet sport across the globe.

“It is a really easy game to pick up and enjoy from the first time you play,” added Carol.

“It is played on a court which is about three quarters the size of a tennis court, usually as a game of doubles and in essence is a cross between tennis and squash.

“Currently the nearest courts are Harrogate and Middlesbrough so to bring this sport to Ripon would be a huge bonus to the community, to say nothing of the physical and mental health benefits to the players.”

The total cost to the Ripon club will be £120,000 with a loan of £90,000 from the Lawn Tennis Association, leaving the Centre with £30,000 needed.

Carol added: “This is an enormous goal to have.”

“We are hopeful that Sport England will match £10,000 of this, so that leaves £20,000 to be raised.”